Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

