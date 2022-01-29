Creative Planning Makes New $273,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

