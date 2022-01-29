Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

