Creative Planning Purchases 103 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,950 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

