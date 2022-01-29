Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.77% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $70,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

