Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,461 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $75,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $324,174,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

TT stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $141.04 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

