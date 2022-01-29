Credit Suisse AG Has $66.60 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of Manhattan Associates worth $66,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

