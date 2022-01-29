Credit Suisse AG Purchases 914 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.50% of Nevro worth $60,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.