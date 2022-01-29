Credit Suisse Group Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $166.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.71.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $986,948,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.