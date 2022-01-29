Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €32.50

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

