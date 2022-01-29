Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 8.50 at Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target cut by Barclays from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

