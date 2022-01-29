Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 432,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,749. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.