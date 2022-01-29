Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

