Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $17.92

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $19.21. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 5,949 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

