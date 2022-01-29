Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 2,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,167. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

