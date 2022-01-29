Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.32. 658,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

