Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $162.00 at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

