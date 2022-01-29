Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295.12 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $295.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00007898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107805 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,679,595,716 coins and its circulating supply is 456,565,574 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.