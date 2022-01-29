Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

