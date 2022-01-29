CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 30th. This is an increase from CVC’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

CVC Company Profile

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invests in fintech sector. The firm is providing investment capital to companies that engage in financing, property related investments, and packaging supplies in Australia.

