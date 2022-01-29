CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.10) to GBX 3,100 ($41.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,954 ($26.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,498 ($20.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($38.25).

In other news, insider Robin Alfonso acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($67,188.34). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($29.75) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($29,749.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,227,880.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.