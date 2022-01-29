Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 6.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 13,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

