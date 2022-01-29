Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 6.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.30. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

