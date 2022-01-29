DAOventures Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $384,956.18 and approximately $228.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004654 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.