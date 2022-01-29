Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 0.2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 1,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74. The firm has a market cap of C$49.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

