Deeper Network Market Cap Achieves $108.00 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $108.00 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.60 or 0.06775466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,811.77 or 0.99934599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

