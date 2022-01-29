Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

Shares of DK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.