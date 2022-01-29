Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAL. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

