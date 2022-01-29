Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.97.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Denbury has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

