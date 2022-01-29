Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crane were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

