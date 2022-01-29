Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -91.95%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.