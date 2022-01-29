Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Delek US worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 509,611 shares of company stock worth $11,861,382. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.