Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 413.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $125.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $111.03 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.