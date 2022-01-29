Deutsche Bank AG Has $630,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,648 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

