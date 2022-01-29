Deutsche Bank AG Has $702,000 Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.75 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

