Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $167,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $219,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

