Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,507 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Scholastic worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Scholastic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

