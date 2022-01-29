Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 391.25.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

