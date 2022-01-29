Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €24.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.13 ($30.82).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €23.39 ($26.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($33.38).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.