Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

