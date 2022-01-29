Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on the stock.

AML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,162 ($15.68) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.85.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,352,941.18). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972 in the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

