Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 675 ($9.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

LON BME opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 609.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 588.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

