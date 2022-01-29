Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €36.20 ($41.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $680.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €31.86 ($36.21) and a 12 month high of €40.65 ($46.19).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.