Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €6.79 ($7.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.30. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.