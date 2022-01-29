Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,113,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

