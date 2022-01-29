Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.