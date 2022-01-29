Diamond Hits Market Cap of $5.81 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $14,669.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001468 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057756 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,660,825 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.