digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
digitiliti stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. digitiliti has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
digitiliti Company Profile
Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.