digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

digitiliti stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. digitiliti has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc engages in the development and provision of archiving and information management technologies. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Marysville, WA.

