DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $31.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of DLO opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. DLocal has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

