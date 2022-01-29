DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $210.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

